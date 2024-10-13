Stacey A. Gordon

Workplace Culture Consultant

Rework Work

Stacey Gordon is an award-winning advisor, author, educator and culture consultant, recognized as one of LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Voices in Gender Equity. As CEO of Rework Work, she focuses on transforming how companies inclusively recruit, hire and engage employees, fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging. Her book, “UNBIAS: Addressing Unconscious Bias at Work,” debuted at #1 on Amazon’s Hot New Release list and serves as a guide for leaders committed to change. Gordon is a sought-after consultant and has provided DEI education to The Obama Foundation and created programs that promote inclusive team environments. Her approach to DEI encourages professionals to move from awareness to action, and her weekly newsletter, “Lead With Inclusion,” offers practical workplace advice. Currently, Gordon is preparing to begin her term as workforce development committee chair for CalSHRM, continuing her mission to create more inclusive workplaces.

