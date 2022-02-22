Bradley I. Kramer, M.D.

Partner

BIKLAW

Dr. Bradley Kramer’s practice focuses on medical malpractice cases nearly exclusively, which is extremely rare given the limitations on medical malpractice cases in California under the MICRA law. Notwithstanding the MICRA law, in just the last year, Dr. Kramer recovered settlements of $5,000,000, $4,250,000, and $2,000,000, among others.

Dr. Kramer’s philosophy is backed by a lifetime of what some might describe as “overachieving.” One of only a handful of plaintiff’s medical malpractice lawyers in the United States who are also medical doctors, Dr. Kramer’s expertise in both law and medicine places him in a unique position to litigate hotly contested malpractice cases, many of which come to him only after being rejected by other lawyers. That philosophy has paid dividends. Since 2004, Dr. Kramer has recovered nearly $100 million for his clients, earning him wide recognition in the community and the respect of his colleagues in the process.