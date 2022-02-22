Christopher R. Aitken

Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Trial lawyer Chris Aitken, a partner with the Orange County plaintiff’s firm Aitken Aitken Cohn, is a compassionate and highly skilled consumer safety advocate who consistently obtains seven and eight-figure results in some of the most emotionally charged personal injury cases. In May 2021, as lead plaintiff attorney, Aitkin negotiated an $11 million settlement with the California Republican Party to resolve a case involving a Riverside man left paralyzed after a freeway collision with an unlicensed election worker. The plaintiff, a husband and father of six children, suffered catastrophic injuries when an unlicensed driver struck him while riding his motorcycle. Also, in May 2021, Aitkin obtained a $3.8 million settlement with a major international transportation company on behalf of a severely injured pedestrian struck by a truck driver.