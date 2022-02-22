Eric Craig Bonholtzer

Trial Attorney

Ball, Bonholtzer & Evans

Civil trial attorney Eric C. Bonholtzer is a multiple award-winning personal injury lawyer who goes the extra mile to ensure that the injured get full compensation. He stands up to insurance companies and works hard to get top dollar for his clients. Bonholtzer is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and won National Trial Lawyers’ Top 40 under 40 Awards from 2017 to 2021.

Bonholtzer and Stephen Ball achieved a historic $13.1 million jury verdict against the County of Riverside, and Bonholtzer received one of the top 40 premises verdicts in all of California for 2018. He routinely secures million and multi-million-dollar settlements for his clients and routinely handles traumatic brain injury and surgical cases. About 90 to 95% of his cases are referrals from other attorneys, prior clients or doctors, attesting to his dedication to ensuring clients receive the maximum recovery possible.