Gary A. Dordick

Attorney at Law

Dordick Law Corporation

Gary Dordick, an attorney with the Dordick Law Corporation, has successfully achieved high-stakes verdicts for his clients.

For example, Dordick achieved a $72,645,402 verdict in July of last year for a sister and brother who had sustained injuries when they were physically assaulted. He also achieved a $6 million settlement in June for a man who had been injured when an improperly installed awning on the defendant’s property came loose and struck him, leading to the need for six surgeries. In another successful case that yielded a $5 million (partial) settlement for a woman who stepped on a nail protruding through the worn-out carpet in her apartment, leading to an infection, which due to her diabetes led to her left leg below the knee amputated. These are just a few examples of Dordick’s many successful cases.