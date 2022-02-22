Partner

Taylor & Ring

Within the first few months of 2021, John C. Taylor of Taylor & Ring obtained several record-breaking successes, including a $5 million settlement, the largest recovery in the nation for the sexual assault of female trainee truck driver who was raped by her supervising co-driver; and a $950,000 settlement which is the largest from a skilled nursing facility that illegally dumped a man on L.A.'s Skid Row. Recently, in a high-profile case, Taylor filed a lawsuit on behalf of the wife and children of a black man who was shot and killed by O.C. sheriff’s deputies in September 2020. In March 2021, Taylor was also successful in having the Federal Court in Fresno remove a protective order, allowing the release of police body cam footage, which showed the 15-minute asphyxiation of a man who was pinned to the ground by multiple police officers and sheriff’s deputies.