Partner

Jackson & Wilson Trial Lawyers

A senior partner at Jackson & Wilson alongside husband and fellow attorney Mitch Jackson, Lisa M. Wilson is passionate about protecting the rights of the injured, wronged, and voiceless. She has over three decades of experience in this field and applies it to help her clients experience all of the advantages that our civil justice system has to offer. Wilson has secured outstanding results for those in need, having litigated and resolved numerous seven-figure cases, including one of Orange County’s largest first party insurance bad faith cases. She spares no effort in seeking the best outcome for every client she represents.

In 1988, Wilson and Jackson joined forces and became partners in the firm of Jackson & Wilson. That year, she and Jackson were also married and today, she remains an active and full-time senior partner in the nationally-recognized firm.