Business Litigation Partner Andrew McKeon Rejoins Thompson Coburn in L.A.

Thompson Coburn LLP announced that Andrew McKeon has returned to the firm as a partner in its Business Litigation practice group, further boosting the team’s presence in Los Angeles.

McKeon previously was a partner at Thompson Coburn from 2023 to 2024. He returns at a time of significant growth in the firm’s partner ranks, including in Los Angeles following last month’s addition of intellectual property partner Olga Berson to the office.

McKeon’s practice focuses on litigation involving trade secrets, fiduciary relationships, partnership disputes, business competition torts and real estate. He represents clients in state and federal courts across the country through all phases of litigation, including appeals.

“We are pleased to welcome Andrew back to the firm and to the L.A. office,” said Jennifer Post, Los Angeles managing partner. “His return brings experience and skills that will undoubtedly strengthen our office as well as the firm’s litigation team.”

“I look forward to rejoining my former colleagues and collaborating again with the exceptional talent in our litigation practice,” McKeon said. “The deep bench of talent at the firm will benefit my clients and enhance my ability to serve their needs and exceed their expectations.”

McKeon obtained a J.D. from the University of Notre Dame and a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. He is admitted to practice in California and Texas.

