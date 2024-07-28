Finalist: Malindi Davies

Interim CFO

FinditParts

Malindi Davies, the interim CFO of FinditParts, is known for her expertise in corporate strategy, operations and finance. With over 15 years of senior operating experience across public and private sectors, she has a track record of fostering growth and revenue, having raised over $60 million in venture capital and spearheaded team expansions from 18 to 70-plus. Davies specializes in e-commerce, luxury fashion and consumer media, collaborating closely with CEOs and boards to shape business strategy and optimize infrastructures. Her expertise spans finance, luxury fashion, art, e-commerce and media, underpinned by graduate degrees in finance/accounting and organizational psychology. As the previous COO of Tamara Mellon Brand, Davies orchestrated a $50 million Series C raise; while as general manager of Saatchi Art, she drove 40% top-line growth and 30% EBITDA improvement.

