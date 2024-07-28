Chief Executive Officer

Phelps United

Larry Weng is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in media, hospitality, technology, logistics and e-commerce. As founder and CEO of Phelps United LLC, a leading e-commerce brand accelerator and IT channel enablement platform, he drives the company’s strategic vision and leadership. Foreseeing the critical need for robust e-commerce marketplace strategies, Weng developed a proprietary enablement platform at Phelps United. This platform provides brands with instant access to multiple sales channels, mitigating channel conflicts and optimizing brand equity. Beyond his professional life, he is a semi-professional beach volleyball player and a passionate advocate for community engagement. Weng co-created the Will Poovey Beach Volleyball Community Program, promoting growth and equal opportunities within the sport.