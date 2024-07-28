President & CEO

Easterseals Southern California

Mark Whitley, president and CEO of Easterseals Southern California (ESSC), has led the organization’s remarkable growth from a $1.5 million nonprofit to over $500 million, the largest of Easterseals’ 70 affiliates. His vision aims to make Southern California the most inclusive environment for people with disabilities. Under Whitley’s leadership, ESSC sets industry standards with a staff of 2,600. He pioneered innovative services, including the Severe Behavior Services program, the sole outpatient option on the West Coast for severe behavior challenges, providing personalized treatment that was previously scarce and costly. In the past 24 months, ESSC expanded its impact with initiatives like the START Crisis Support program and the Technology Lending Library, bridging the digital divide and advocacy efforts ensuring legislative support for disability services.