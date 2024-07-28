Chief Executive Officer

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County

Regan Phillips’ journey advocating for children began in 2001 with CASA-NYC, leading her to champion minors as an investigator at the Law Office of Harold La- Flamme during law school. Graduating in 2005 and joining as an attorney, she represented foster youth at the Lamoreaux Justice Center in Orange. Her advocacy expanded as minor’s counsel and appellate lawyer, bolstered by CASA volunteers’ invaluable insights. Post-parenthood, Phillips aided private adoptions and joined Rigg & Dean, later serving on CASA of Orange County’s board. Appointed CEO in 2017, she drove CASA OC’s transformation, doubling revenue to $5.6 million and children served to 1,600 annually. Collaborating with courts and donors, she addressed O.C.’s foster care crisis, enhancing CASA’s impact through expanded family finding and early intervention programs.