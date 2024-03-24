Alexander L. Cappello

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Cappello Global, LLC

Investment Banking

Alexander Cappello, founder of an esteemed independent investment bank, has over 50 years of experience, completing transactions worth $160 billion in over 60 countries. As a director, he has served notable companies like Cheesecake Factory, Agnew Company, Nordic Group of Companies and startups such as SureCount Medical and Open4Sale Technology. He held leadership roles in organizations like Virco Manufacturing and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and served on three bank boards. Cappello’s influence extends to international leadership roles in the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), where he served as chairman, founding charter member and chairman of multiple chapters. A graduate of the USC Marshall School of Business, he remains active in USC affairs and recently joined the Innovation Foundation at Oklahoma State University’s board. His recent transactions include the sale of Golden Bridge International, Inc. to Invision Capital and Snow Valley, LLC to Alterra Mountain Company.