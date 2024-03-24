Managing Director & Market Executive

Wells Fargo Commercial Bank

Commercial Banking

Angela Yim-Sullivan serves as managing director and market executive for Wells Fargo Commercial Bank for the Los Angeles Metro market, part of the company’s Greater Los Angeles and West Region. Leading a 125-member team across offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena and West Covina, she delivers tailored financial solutions to commercial customers with annual sales ranging from $25 million to $2 billion. During the pandemic, Yim-Sullivan displayed immense leadership in serving both her customers and her team as they worked together to ensure financial stability in the marketplace. She continued to guide business leaders across the community through the economic volatility arising out of the pandemic, providing creative capital structures to CEOs of key market drivers in Los Angeles. Yim-Sullivan’s commitment extends to all customers as she coaches her team to provide thoughtful financial solutions aligned with clients’ objectives.