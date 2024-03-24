Chairman of the Board, CEO & President

Ash Patel, with over 30 years of banking experience, serves as chairman, CEO and president of Commercial Bank of California (CBC). He exemplifies an entrepreneurial spirit, now leading as a seasoned CEO, inspiring both his team and clients to pursue their aspirations. Patel prioritizes relationships and technology to enhance the client experience, focusing on human capital investments and fostering a culture of “Life Wealth” for all stakeholders. Under his leadership, CBC achieved remarkable growth, reaching $2.3 billion in assets. Notably, CBC transformed into a billion-dollar bank in 2020, with further expansion to two billion dollars within Patel’s first decade, earning recognition as “Best Places to Work in Southern California” in 2022 and 2023. His strategic vision includes supporting underserved communities and embracing financial technology. Patel also founded the Siksha Foundation, dedicated to providing education and opportunities for underprivileged children in India and Africa.