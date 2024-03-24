Ashley M. Simonsen

Gittings Global - NE84575 (Gittings Photography)

Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

Professional Services

Ashley Simonsen, a partner in Covington’s class action and mass torts practices in Los Angeles, boasts a successful track record representing clients in finance, technology and consumer products sectors, including Afterpay, Capital One, Celtic Bank and others. With expertise in early dispositive motions, she defends financial institutions, notably securing a precedent-setting victory for Celtic Bank against “true lender” claims. Simonsen also led the defense in high-profile cases such as Capital One’s pandemic-related fees class action dismissal and Navient’s Second Circuit victory in a nationwide class settlement. In the fintech realm, she successfully defended Afterpay and PayPal against class actions, showcasing her prowess in arbitration and litigation strategies. Simonsen’s recent achievements underscore her adeptness in navigating complex legal landscapes and delivering favorable outcomes for her clients.

