The Zandbergen Group

Asset/Investment Management

Bart Zandbergen, a renowned Certified Financial Planner (CFP), is the founder and chief executive officer of The Zandbergen Group, established in Laguna Beach amidst the pandemic. With over three decades of experience in wealth management, his firm has achieved substantial growth, boasting over $330 million in Assets Under Management (AUM). He is recognized for his expertise in financial planning and investment advising, aiming to help clients attain “True Wealth” through tailored strategies. Zandbergen’s insights have been featured in reputable publications like The New York Times, Riviera Magazine, Forbes and others. Holding designations such as CFP, Life/Health/Disability Insurance license and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, he also hosts The Zandbergen Report Podcast, now in its sixth year. The podcast delves into finance and investments and features discussions with prominent figures in Orange County’s entrepreneurs, philanthropic leaders and industry innovators.