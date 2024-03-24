Chair & Partner, Bankruptcy, Reorganization & Capital Recovery

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Professional Services

Brian Davidoff chairs Greenberg Glusker’s Bankruptcy, Reorganization and Capital Recovery Group, specializing in guiding middle-market companies, creditors and distressed asset transactions. With a background in corporate law, he advises clients on insolvency matters and business growth strategies. Renowned for his expertise, Davidoff has received prestigious awards, including recognition as a Leading Lawyer in Bankruptcy/Restructuring by Chambers USA and Top Bankruptcy Attorney by the Daily Journal. Notably, he facilitated HyreCar Inc.’s Chapter 11 sale to Getaround, forming the largest gig economy carsharing marketplace in the U.S. Davidoff frequently speaks at industry events and provides expert commentary on bankruptcy law for various media outlets. He authored an amicus curiae brief for the U.S. Supreme Court and compiled a comprehensive guide on financially distressed businesses. Certified as a Business Bankruptcy Attorney, Davidoff holds a J.D. from the University of Witwatersrand and an LL.M. from the University of Miami.