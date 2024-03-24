Managing Director, Head of West Region, Community Development Banking

JPMorgan Chase

Commercial Banking

Cécile Chalifour is head of the West Region for Chase Community Development Banking. As part of a global financial services firm with $3.9 trillion as of December 2023, Community Development Banking is a leader in providing financing solutions that benefit communities across the country. The real estate lending team originates roughly $3 billion annually in construction and permanent debt products to develop and revitalize affordable housing properties throughout the Chase retail footprint. With over two decades of community development and finance experience, Chalifour leads the West Regional team that originates over one-third of the national lending goal for community development real estate. Prior to joining Chase in 2017, she served as the director of the California Region for the Low-Income Investment Fund, leading lending activities related to affordable housing, charter schools and community facilities.