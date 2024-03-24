Founder & CEO SDS Capital Group Private Equity

Deborah La Franchi, founder and CEO of SDS Capital Group since 2001, leads a $1.9 billion firm focused on affordable housing development. Her leadership drives impactful investments, including the $190 million SDS Supportive Housing Fund providing housing for Californians. La Franchi’s achievements, including recognition on the ImpactAssets 50 list, highlight her commitment to social change. Prior to SDS, she served as the first president and CEO of Genesis L.A., securing significant investments for low-income communities. As a mentor, La Franchi fosters a diverse workplace with SDS promoting female and minority representation. Notably, 30% of female and 33% of minority employees received promotions. Her dedication extends beyond business; she chairs the Sustainable Communities Fund and supports initiatives for women and minority entrepreneurs. La Franchi is a former director for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater L.A. and secretary and director of the National New Market Tax Credit Coalition.

