EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer

East West Bank

Commercial Banking

Gary Teo, EVP and chief HR officer at East West Bank for the U.S. and the broader Asian region, has a distinguished 14-year tenure marked by transformative HR strategies. He reshaped Human Capital Management into a strategic asset, reinventing total rewards and aligning pay with performance. East West Bank stands out for its profitability-compensation correlation, highlighted by the 8th Annual KBW Bank Proxy Analysis. Teo prioritizes employee well-being, offering superior benefits while maintaining costs. He established the Diversity Council and Employee Resource Groups, bringing diverse cultural programming and conversations to thousands of associates. Furthermore, Teo has significantly contributed to building a more diverse workforce at East West with women comprising 62% of employees and holding 58% of managerial roles. His efforts earned East West Bank accolades such as Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women(tm) and Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces®.

