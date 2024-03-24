(Steven Hall)

Ivo A. Tjan serves as chairman, president and CEO of CommerceWest Bank, headquartered in Irvine, California, focusing exclusively on serving the business community statewide, particularly in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. A seasoned leader, his innovative vision propelled CommerceWest Bank to acclaim, and he has been recognized by Newsweek and OTCQX for excellence. Tjan’s career spans management roles at Eldorado Bank and major institutions like Home Savings of America. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from California State Fullerton University. Actively involved in community and corporate spheres, Tjan is affiliated with prestigious organizations such as Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), CEO Affiliation Group, Bank CEO Network and the American Bankers Association. He is also a former board member of California State Fullerton University, New Majority, The Children’s Museum, Advisory Board for CASA and American Bankers Association Government Relations Committee.