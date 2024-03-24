Jeffrey A. Krieger

Partner, Bankruptcy, Reorganization & Capital Recovery Greenberg Glusker LLP Professional Services

Jeffrey Krieger, a partner at Greenberg Glusker, specializes in bankruptcy and commercial law, serving both creditors and debtors. His expertise aids clients in navigating financial distress, offering strategic counsel to maximize opportunities and manage risks in bankruptcy proceedings. Krieger represents diverse clientele including lenders, borrowers and guarantors across various industries such as real estate, apparel and entertainment. Notable cases include representing the Chapter 7 Trustee in the bankruptcy of Dr. Alex A. Khadavi and facilitating the $45.75 million auction of Khadavi’s mansion. He also represents lessors in the Rite Aid bankruptcy and Vice Media’s commercial leases. Krieger’s accolades include recognition in Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America®. He contributes to publications such as “Reviving the Financially Distressed Business” and the firm’s bankruptcy blog. He also holds a J.D. from the UC Davis School of Law and a B.A. in economics from Swarthmore College. Krieger joined Greenberg Glusker in 1991 and became a partner in 1998.

