Jeri J. Harman

Founder & Chairman Avante Capital Partners Private Equity

Jeri Harman, founder & chairman of Avante Capital Partners, has over 30 years of financing and M&A experience, exceeding $1 billion in aggregate investments. Formerly with American Capital and Allied Capital, she started and led their Los Angeles offices. She holds board roles in over 20 middle-market companies, including NN Inc. and Engineered Performance Technologies. Harman initiated the Women’s Operating Network, connecting over 200 senior female operators across a variety of industries for private equity-backed boards. Recognitions include L.A. Business Journal’s L.A. 500 Most Influential People, Mergers & Acquisitions Magazine’s Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A and the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Los Angeles Hall of Fame. As co-chair of the Association for Corporate Growth - Los Angeles Business Conference, Harman is also involved with the Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN) and the Jewish Graduate Student Initiative (JGSI).

