Partner, Bankruptcy, Reorganization

& Capital Recovery

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Professional Services

Jonathan Shenson, a partner at Greenberg Glusker, leads the bankruptcy, reorganization & capital recovery group and the corporate finance & securities department. With expertise spanning over 30 years, he navigates diverse bankruptcy matters representing debtors, secured creditors, committees and acquirers in Chapter 11 cases and out-of-court restructures. Shenson’s corporate practice encompasses a wide array of credit transactions and mergers and acquisitions, notably specializing in assignments for benefits of creditors and Section 363 sales. Recognized as a thought leader, he speaks at prestigious industry conferences and contributes to prominent publications. Noteworthy accolades include recognition by Chambers USA as one of California’s leading bankruptcy practitioners and The Best Lawyers in America® for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law. Shenson holds a J.D. from UCLA School of Law and a B.A. in Economics from UC Santa Barbara.