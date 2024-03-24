(Ron Murray/Ron Murray/ImageActive)

Managing Director, Tech Investment Banking Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Banking

Karan Kapoor, a managing director at Cantor Fitzgerald’s investment banking division, spearheads the global tech investment banking group. With nearly 20 years of experience, he specializes in advising tech companies on mergers & acquisitions and capital raising, particularly in software sectors like collaboration & workflow automation and data & analytics. His expertise extends to core verticals such as construction & real estate and healthcare. Previously, Kapoor co-led Kroll’s Tech M&A team and worked at UBS and Stifel. He began his career in public equity investing at Brades Investment Partners and later transitioned to private equity at Wedbush Capital. He holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where he was actively involved in campus leadership and entrepreneurship initiatives. Kapoor’s relocation from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 2019 leveraged his extensive banking experience to drive Cantor Fitzgerald’s expansion in the tech sector.

