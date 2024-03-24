Kevin Miller

Principal & CEO

Thorofare Capital, Inc.

Lending

Kevin H. Miller serves as the chief executive officer and founding member of Thorofare Capital, playing a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s core investment philosophy. Under his leadership, Thorofare Capital has introduced private discretionary debt funds, institutional joint ventures, and separate accounts. Miller’s strategic guidance has propelled the firm’s assets under management (AUM) to surpass $1.2 billion, with successful investments exceeding $4.3 billion. In his capacity as CEO, Miller oversees all aspects of the firm, actively involved in capital formation and strategy execution. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Southern California. With a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence, Miller continues to drive Thorofare Capital’s success in the financial landscape.