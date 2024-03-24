Co-Founder & COO

The Zandbergen Group

Asset/Investment Management

Letitia Berbaum, partner and chief operating officer of The Zandbergen Group, manages $330 million in assets, focusing on “true wealth” strategies and successful exit plans. She specializes in high-value business sales and acquisitions, excelling in asset transfer strategies for high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational families. Berbaum’s expertise extends to full-service strategic planning for business owners, from startups to exit strategies. A seasoned speaker at prestigious wealth management events, she holds esteemed designations including Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®). Recognized as an Orange County Five-Star Wealth Manager for seven consecutive years, she advocates for women’s advancement through the Brea Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership Council. Berbaum’s insights have been featured in Forbes Business Council, and she received the “Women of Achievement” honor from Senator Bob Archuleta’s office for her community contributions.