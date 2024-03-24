President & CEO Greif & Co. Investment Banking

Lloyd Greif, founder of Greif & Co. in 1992, boasts a distinguished career in investment banking. He served as vice chairman at Sutro & Co. Incorporated and was instrumental in its growth. Prior, he was a management consultant at Touche, Ross & Co. In 1997, Greif established the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at USC’s Marshall School of Business, renowned globally for its entrepreneurial focus. He has held leadership roles in various organizations, including the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation and the California Chamber of Commerce. With degrees in economics, entrepreneurship and law, Greif’s expertise spans multiple domains. Notable honors include induction into the UCLA Bruin Business 100 and USC’s Alumni Service Award. As a sought-after speaker, he is recognized internationally for his insights in mergers & acquisitions and corporate finance. Greif is also a technical advisor and admitted to practice law in California.

