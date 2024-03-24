SVP, Relationship Manager Team Lead Enterprise Bank & Trust Commercial Banking

Maria Hunter, a Nicaraguan native, immigrated to Los Angeles at age 10, surmounting linguistic and cultural barriers. She pursued finance at Old Dominion University, Virginia and following graduation honed her banking acumen for five years on the East Coast before returning to her cherished Los Angeles. At Enterprise Bank & Trust, Hunter thrives as SVP, relationship manager team lead prioritizing personalized service for small- and family-owned enterprises, and advocates for diversity and inclusion within Enterprise’s DE&I Council. Beyond banking, she champions youth development and social responsibility, notably serving at the Los Altos Family YMCA and Long Beach Rotary Club. Her recent membership in Vistage and ProVisors reflects her commitment to professional growth and community engagement. Hunter’s journey exemplifies immigrant success, inspiring others through public speaking engagements, including mentoring initiatives and youth programs.

