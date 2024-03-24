Robert Fox at McGuireWoods on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles Centry City, California. (Matt Petit/CK Visuals)

Managing Director, Private Equity

McGuireWoods

Professional Services

As managing director of private equity at McGuireWoods, Robert Fox drives business development initiatives, nurtures client relationships and leads groundbreaking programs for emerging managers and independent sponsors. His contributions have solidified McGuireWoods’ reputation as a legal powerhouse in investment banking, particularly in mergers and acquisitions. Previously at O’Melveny & Myers, Fox excelled in generating deal flow and enhancing corporate portfolios. His expertise was honed through diverse roles, including as a director of business development in Southern California, where he expanded national influence and expertise in M&A and distressed business management. The genesis of his expertise in private equity business development was at a Dallas-based family office, where he led deal-sourcing activities, evaluated investment opportunities and identified capital sources for deal structuring. Fox’s journey includes pivotal roles in independent investment firms and global financial institutions, showcasing his comprehensive understanding of finance and business leadership.