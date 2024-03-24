Scott M. Pearson

Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Scott Pearson is a partner and leader of Manatt’s esteemed Consumer Financial Services group. With nearly 30 years of experience, he specializes in regulatory enforcement matters, class actions and regulatory compliance for clients in banking, fintech and other industries. Pearson’s expertise extends to negotiating bank partnership agreements and transactions with significant regulatory implications. Recognized as one of the top consumer finance lawyers in the U.S., he has earned praise for his responsiveness and legal acumen. Chambers U.S.A. ranked him among the best consumer finance enforcement lawyers in 2023. Pearson’s work spans various sectors, including real estate, sports, entertainment and retail. In addition to his client work, he speaks at industry conferences and contributes to leading publications. He also engages in community service, supporting organizations like Cedars-Sinai and the Exotic Feline Conservation Center and providing pro bono assistance to military veterans.