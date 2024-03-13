Manning Kass Announces New Firm Managing Partner Dennis B. Kass

For the first time in its 30-year history, Manning Kass has announced a new managing partner: Dennis B. Kass. The transition begins a transformative new era for the firm, which has been a legal leader since its inception in 1994.

Founding partner Dennis B. Kass (EVIE LYNN)

Kass, a founding partner and former assistant managing partner, steps into the role following the remarkable tenure of Steven D. Manning, who has led the firm for the last 30 years. Under his leadership, Manning Kass has achieved remarkable success, routinely ascending to the top of legal indexes and surveys.

Reflecting on his tenure, Manning expressed pride in the firm’s achievements, “It has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life to serve as managing partner. I am very proud of what our firm has accomplished. Together, we’ve realized the vision of a wonderful group of people working together, supporting each other, doing great things in the law for our clients and having a good time doing it. Now it’s time for the firm to benefit from new leadership, fresh ideas and renewed energy.”

The transition follows the serendipitous timing of Manning’s 70th birthday and the firm’s 30th anniversary. Manning will remain an integral part of Manning Kass, assuming the role of assistant managing partner, while maintaining his collaborative partnership with Kass as the firm’s “dynamic duo.” He added, “Dennis is incredibly bright and wholly committed to the success of this firm. I am confident he will lead Manning Kass to new heights.”

Kass, a seasoned litigator and a respected leader within the legal community, brings to the role a wealth of experience following a legal career spanning over 35 years. Garnering numerous awards for his trial skills, he has tried many high-profile and high-exposure cases across a wide spectrum of practice areas. His expertise and strategic vision have been instrumental in shaping the firm’s growth and maintaining its reputation as a leader in the legal industry.

In response to the announcement, Kass expressed his enthusiasm about leading Manning Kass into its next chapter, emphasizing the collective effort that defines the firm’s success, “I am so excited for this new venture and the future of the firm. We have 39 different practice areas and an amazing group of attorneys, making our future look incredibly bright. We are surrounded by not only top-notch litigators but some of the kindest, smartest and most hardworking people I have ever met.”

Reflecting on his journey from a young law clerk to managing partner, Kass paid tribute to Manning’s mentorship and friendship over the years. “I feel like Gene Bartow following John Wooden at UCLA,” Dennis remarked. “This firm would not be where it is without Steve’s leadership. It is hard to put into words what I owe him. Steve hired me in 1987 when I was a law clerk and told me to tear up my resume; that I’ll never need it again. Here we are, almost 37 years later. I only hope to be half the leader as Steve.”

Manning Kass, established in 1994, has evolved from a team of 16 attorneys to a premier, full-service, national law firm, now boasting over 150 attorneys across 39 specialized practice areas. Additionally, the firm’s deep commitment to fostering a culture of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has earned it widespread recognition and accolades.