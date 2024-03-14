Quigley-Simpson Hires New VP, Talent & Culture and Adds Culture & Inclusion Lead

After More Than Two Decades of Continuous Growth, Agency Aims to Boost Support for Employees and Culture

Los Angeles-based, independent, full-service agency Quigley-Simpson has announced the appointment of Michele Boersma as VP, talent & culture. As the largest WBENC-certified woman-owned agency in the country, Quigley-Simpson is committed to supporting and empowering its employees, which is the focus of Boersma’s new role. Her responsibilities include developing and overseeing employee programs, agency culture, recruiting, talent training and retention.

Boersma brings a wealth of experience driving organizational success through strategic talent management, cultivating positive workplace cultures and navigating complex HR compliance landscapes. Her most recent role was as senior director of talent at Oxford Road, where she spearheaded the implementation of the Predictive Index Tool, resulting in improved hiring decisions and significantly reduced turnover. Additionally, she designed and implemented a talent assessment calibration tool and championed a culture of continuous training and development. Prior to her tenure at Oxford Road, Boersma held leadership positions in talent/HR at Kindercare Learning Center, Gap, Inc. (Old Navy), Ann Taylor and Bebe.

In addition, Suzie Bao, group account director, is taking on an expanded role as group account director/culture & inclusion. This shift underscores Quigley-Simpson’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. Collaborating closely with Boersma, Bao will curate agency programs that celebrate diverse cultures and address inclusion topics. These initiatives will include a speaker series, employee fireside chats and informative Lunch & Learns. Bao will reinforce the agency’s continuing support of significant cultural moments throughout the year, including Black History Month, International Women’s Month, AAPI Heritage, Pride, Juneteenth and Hispanic Heritage Month. Bao will also represent the agency at various DE&I conferences.

Bao, an accomplished account leader with a track record spanning over two decades, is also known as an expert and speaker in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion. As an advisory board member for Asians in Advertising – a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the AAPI community – Bao actively fosters a more inclusive industry. Her contributions were recently recognized when she was named a “Working Mother of the Year” by She Runs It, a century-old champion of women’s leadership that supports inclusion and positive change in the advertising industry.

“Our achievements are intrinsically linked to our people,” remarked Renee Hill Young, co-founder of Quigley-Simpson. “That’s a truth that Gerald Bagg and I recognized when we first opened our doors over two decades ago. Our mission is to equip each team member with essential tools, training and unwavering support. We enthusiastically welcome Michele, who will lead our Talent Department, leveraging her expertise to attract and retain top-tier talent.

Collaborating with Suzie in the DE&I space will continue our commitment to diversity in thought, experiences and culture at Quigley-Simpson.”

