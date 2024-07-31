Quigley-Simpson Announces Promotions of Creative Leaders Sariah Dorbin And Nicole Ellingson

Leading, independent, full-service agency Quigley-Simpson has announced two promotions in its creative department. Executive creative director Sariah Dorbin, who was previously SVP, now holds the title of EVP. Group creative director Nicole Ellingson becomes VP, group creative director. These promotions recognize their significant contributions to the agency’s creative direction and client work.

Based in Los Angeles and with an office in New York, Quigley-Simpson is the largest WBENC-certified woman-owned agency in the country.

“Our ‘Brand and Demand’ philosophy begins with work that resonates with consumers, which is then tied closely to media, data and analytics in ways that are highly integrated and perform in real-time,” said Alissa Stakgold, president, Quigley-Simpson. “Both Sariah and Nicole intuitively understand this and continuously create exceptional work that leads our clients’ campaigns to achieve remarkable outcomes. These promotions are in recognition of their creative talents and integral roles at Quigley-Simpson.”

Dorbin, who joined Quigley-Simpson in 2011, leads the agency’s creative practice across several key lines of business for JPMorganChase, including cobranded credit cards for United Airlines and Marriott Bonvoy as well as Chase Business Banking. Dorbin has also led work at the agency for Ball Aluminum Cup, WeightWatchers, Sutter Health, The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and projects for the city of Los Angeles on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). She began her career as a copywriter, creating work for Nissan, Lexus, Energizer, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Red Bull and Partnership for a Drug-Free America, among others. Her work has been recognized by The One Show, New York Festivals and Communication Arts.

Since joining Quigley-Simpson nine years ago, Ellingson has led multiple lines of business for JPMorganChase, Ball Aluminum Cup and WeightWatchers. Her work for the Marriott rewards card has established record-setting, best-in-class creative that has inspired the next generation of travelers, and her sustainability work for Ball Aluminum Cup has included social-first campaigns that have helped build a movement for the planet. She also created the Los Angeles Fire Department’s “Wear Your Strength” campaign. Ellingson has been instrumental on the new business front, helping to secure a number of blue-chip accounts. Additionally, Ellingson leads the Culture Committee at Quigley-Simpson with initiatives to create a collaborative, supportive and inspiring workplace. Before Quigley-Simpson, she worked at several prestigious Los Angeles agencies, including TBWA\Chiat\Day.