Adam Peter Daniels

Adam Daniels, a former aerospace engineer, is an attorney in Polsinelli’s Intellectual Property practice group. His practice spans all aspects of intellectual property, with a focus on patent and trademark litigation, patent prosecution, post-grant challenges before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), licensing, and investment funding. He represents clients of all sizes, from small start-ups to established big tech and financial institutions. Also, he is valued by clients and colleagues alike for his creative perspective, attention to detail, and his unique blend of technical and legal experience.

Daniels’ most notable recent achievements relate to his ongoing representation of a start-up client, Power2B, Inc., a Los Angeles-based company that developed and patented innovative interface technologies for smartphones and related consumer electronic devices. He leads the Polsinelli litigation team asserting Power2B’s patents in two ongoing district court litigations in Texas.