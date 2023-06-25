Chair, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & Digital Assets Practice

Squire Patton Boggs

Northeastern University School of Law

Cybersecurity

Alan Friel is the chair of Squire Patton Boggs’ Data Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Digital Assets Practice, which is ranked among the top 20 data firms worldwide. He has expanded the firm’s capabilities and grown its profile for data and technology services, adding new hires in the U.S., EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions. He has over three decades of experience and is a thought leader in digital media, intellectual property, data privacy and protection, and consumer protection law. Friel advises clients on practical and informed business decisions and helps them navigate the opportunities created by disruptive technology.

His professional accomplishments include successfully defending businesses before the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, representing the interests of multiple clients in the digital advertising sector while working with the Internet Advertising Bureau and negotiating television and film development, production, and distribution agreements. Friel is also recognized for his philanthropic and educational initiatives.