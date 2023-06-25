Partner

King & Spalding LLP

UCLA School of Law

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Amanda Hayes-Kibreab focuses on complex business litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution on behalf of healthcare providers, with an emphasis on managed care litigation. As a healthcare litigator, she has extensive experience managing large multi-party, multi-million-dollar disputes, litigating business contract and tort disputes, prosecuting and defending actions against large healthcare payors on behalf of hospital providers, and providing advice on a variety of current healthcare law topics.

Hayes-Kibreab is a must-have counsel to health systems, provider groups, surgery centers, and other healthcare providers and advises these clients on the full scope of disputes as well as federal and state healthcare laws. She regularly appears in federal and state trial and appellate courts as well as multiple arbitration forums on behalf of healthcare clients in various types of commercial litigation actions including contract disputes, commercial torts, unfair business practices, fraud allegations, and intellectual property disputes.