(Gittings Photography)

Co-Founder and Managing Partner

Massumi + Consoli LLP

UCLA School of Law

Corporate

Anthony Consoli is a co-founder and managing partner of Massumi + Consoli LLP, a boutique private equity-focused transactional firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. The firm counts among its elite client roster some of the most discerning and respected investors in the country as it fulfills its mission of exceeding client services of the most recognized international law firms at an unmatched value proposition.

Consoli and his co-founder, Peter Massumi, have driven MCLLP’s growth into one of the largest private equity and M&A practices on the West Coast. Since last year’s submission, the firm has continued its rapid expansion and now deploys a full in-house specialist team to provide clients with full-service transactional support - a unique value proposition from a boutique firm. At the foundation of Consoli’s individual practice is a commitment to dealmaking through a focus on the highest standards of excellence.