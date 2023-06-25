Partner

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

University of Michigan Law School

Bankruptcy

Blake Alsbrook acts as a receiver and counsel for prominent receivers throughout California appointed to general equity, family code, rents and profits, health and safety code, and regulatory receiverships. He also provides legal counsel for and acts as a partition referee, successor trustee, and provisional director in matters involving property and business disputes.

In addition to advising fiduciaries on the impact of California and federal law, Alsbrook has significant civil litigation experience defending and prosecuting actions on behalf of receivers and businesses, and regularly practices and argues before the California Courts of Appeal and the United States Bankruptcy Court. Recently, he acted as a court-appointed receiver for an over $250-million real estate empire in a contentious Orange County divorce action. He also acted as a successor trustee in a trust fraud case where the beneficiary was deprived of tens of millions in profits from a business.