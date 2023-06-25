Bradford Hughes

Gittings Global - NE99757 (© Gittings Photography)

Member and Co-Member-in-Charge

of San Diego Office

Clark Hill PLC

University of San Diego School of Law

Litigation

A capital member of Clark Hill at merely 38 years old, Brad Hughes is an exemplary leader within Clark, the industries he serves, and the community. Voted “Mentor of the Year” by firm associates for his tireless work in training young litigators to become trial attorneys and client advocates, he has also been lauded for his sophisticated and pragmatic approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding hospitality, retail, and commercial businesses to safe, prosperous futures.

Underlying Hughes’ success is his awareness that clients think like businesspeople, not like lawyers, and his application of unique skills, knowledge, and problem-solving to craft creative and business-focused resolutions for them. He works with clients to identify, manage, mitigate, and educate them on the ever-increasing risks which threaten their business. He surrounds himself with a diverse team of brilliant attorneys who cohesively learn from each other while representing clients in negotiations, settlement discussions, or jury trials.