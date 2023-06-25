Carmen Jeannine Cole

Squire Patton Boggs

Partner

Pepperdine University School of Law

Labor & Employment

Carmen J. Cole is an experienced litigator who provides legal counsel to employers in various industries on compliance with employment laws. She has experience in human resources, which gives her a unique perspective on clients’ issues. She handles restrictive covenant litigation, discrimination, harassment, and whistleblower litigation for Fortune 50 clients nationwide. Also, she conducts third-party investigations into employee claims of discrimination and harassment.

In recent years, Cole has achieved several accomplishments, including defeating United’s request for a preliminary injunction and obtaining dismissal of the plaintiff’s claims for defamation. She has received several professional awards, including “Top Women Attorney” by the Daily Journal, and serves on the board of directors for St. John’s Community Health. Cole graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law in 2001.

