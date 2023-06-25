(Jeff Drongowski)

Christianne Kerns is the first female managing partner of Hahn & Hahn LLP, a well-respected law firm in Pasadena that has been serving the Southern California area since 1899. Under her leadership, the firm has transitioned from being one of Southern California’s elite, white shoe boutique firms to most recently earning the prestigious Women’s Business Enterprise National Council’s certification as a majority Women-Owned Business with more than 85% of the firm’s personnel identifying as women and/or members of traditionally marginalized groups.

As managing partner, Kerns is responsible for strategy and leading the firm; developing, implementing, and driving organizational goals, procedures, and policies; managing all aspects of the firm’s operations as well as firm lawyers and the firm’s executive director; collaborating with other partners; and business development and maintaining positive client relationships. In addition, she still maintains her practice as a member of the firm’s business law department.