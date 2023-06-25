Clifton W. Albright

President and Founding Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

Clifton Albright is the president of Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC, and a graduate of Loyola Law School. As a Downtown Los Angeles attorney, he specializes in labor and employment law. Albright was the first attorney to win a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) regarding its Public Health Service training program. The case was United States of America v. Robert Alfred St. Thomas, MD.

In December 2010 and March 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Albright to the International Trade Advisory Committee (ITAC 11). He was reappointed to (ITAC 9) in February 2018 by President Donald Trump and is currently being considered for reappointment by President Joe Biden. A sought-after speaker, Albright conducts continuing education programs for attorneys, executives, and employees in such areas as employment and labor law, business management, and complex litigation. In addition, he is licensed to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

