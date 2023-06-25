Dana A. Kravetz

Firm Managing Partner

Michelman & Robinson, LLP

Southwestern University School of Law

Labor & Employment

Dana Kravetz is one of the most sought-after employment lawyers in Los Angeles. He is also the firm managing partner of L.A.-based Michelman & Robinson, LLP, where he represents some of the most admired companies in Los Angeles. He brings a unique vantage point to his work on their behalf - that of a manager and business owner - and assigns practical applications to the employment issues confronting clients.

It is Kravetz’s breadth of practice area knowledge and his solutions-based approach to employment law that makes him so effective. He is also a hospitality industry authority, which explains why so many companies in that sector look to him for counsel. At the helm of M&R, Kravetz has positioned the firm as a go-to service destination for clients in the advertising & digital media, banking & financial services, energy, insurance, music & entertainment, retail & apparel, sports, technology, and hospitality spaces.