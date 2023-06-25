Daniel Lee Kim

Managing Partner

Daniel Kim Law Group

UC Berkeley School of Law

Corporate

Daniel Kim is managing partner of Daniel Kim Law Group, which services NASDAQ-listed companies, a top-ranked children’s hospital, and mid-size Los Angeles-based companies. He specializes in contract drafting and review, using modern legal design and technology to accelerate contracting. An advocate for lawyers eschewing complicated and unhelpful negotiating habits, he instead takes a reasonable and user-friendly approach to contracts. He also believes strongly in companies investing in legal operations roles.

Over the past two years, Kim has worked closely with his client, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, to streamline its contracting processes. Throughout the course of reviewing hundreds of vendor contracts, he has identified major bottlenecks and pain points in the intake and approval process for technology contracts. As a result, the review of contracts by legal, as well as related privacy and information security departments, has become both more robust and more efficient.