Partner and Chair of the Privacy & Data Security Group

Frankfurt Kurnit

USC Gould School of Law

Cybersecurity

Daniel M. Goldberg is chair of Frankfurt Kurnit’s Privacy & Data Security Group. Widely considered one of the top privacy and data security lawyers in the U.S., he has been consistently recognized by top legal rating organizations. He has been a leading voice on the interpretation and implementation of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and worked with more than 100 companies, ranging from multi-national corporations to start-ups, on various aspects of their CCPA compliance.

Goldberg’s projects involve, among other things, addressing consumer requests, implementing “Do Not Sell” obligations, data mapping, updating contracts and policies, employee training, and responding to attorney general inquiries. He is also considered a leading expert on California’s new privacy law, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), and now actively helping clients address CPRA compliance obligations and prepare for new comprehensive state privacy laws from Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and Connecticut.