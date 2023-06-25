Finalist: Alan Wayne Lindeke

Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Change Home Mortgage

Washburn Law

Alan Lindeke is a strategic, results- driven counselor with an extensive background in contract negotiations, mortgage banking, corporate law, and regulatory compliance. With more than 20 years of industry experience specializing not only in the legal aspects of the mortgage business, he also has extensive knowledge of every aspect of the mortgage business including origination, underwriting, funding, and secondary market transactions.

In his current role as general counsel and chief legal officer for Change Home Mortgage, he maintains direct oversight over legal, vendor management, quality control, licensing, and compliance. He also represents his clients in connection with secured financings, structured warehouse facilities, and whole loan and mortgage servicing rights sales.