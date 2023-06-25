Finalist: Barbra Williams Diallo

Legal Director, Labor & Employment

CBRE

UC Law San Francisco

Barbra Diallo graduated from law school in 2006 and has had an impressive legal career since then. After working in law firms for about 12 years, she went from in-house to CBRE in November 2016, where she is currently responsible for global labor and employment matters for all business segments, including advisory services, global workplace solutions, and real estate Investments.

Diallo also manages Affirmative Action/ EEO compliance professionals, resolution of pre-litigation matters and employment charges; labor arbitrations; internal audits; OFCCP audits; drafts agreements and updates to policies and procedures; provides training and strategic counsel to corporate leaders and partners in the People, Talent Acquisition, Compensation & Benefits, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Compliance functions on a broad range of legal issues.