Finalist: Brandee Lattimore

Strothers Legal Counsel, Americas and APAC

Neutron Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Lime

Emory University School of Law

As a seasoned litigation attorney, Brandee Strothers is adept at identifying opportunities to explore and paths to mitigate risk, ensuring alignment with applicable legal and compliance requirements. With uncompromising integrity, she uses her industry experience and subject matter expertise to navigate challenging business climates, work with diverse stakeholders and clients, and represent her company, Lime, and clients with pragmatic optimism.

Strothers is a strong and personable, but also strategic business partner with over 14 years of firm and in-house litigation experience. She works hard as an assertive litigator who drives favorable results from her outside counsel. She provides data-supported advice to mitigate risk in the company and is organized, supportive, and builds culture with her teammates. She also makes efforts to strengthen and support Lime’s culture by participating in employee ERGs and mentoring.